Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

If you’re betting on next week’s election, best to first check out Joe’s piece on the degreee of local uncertainty like we haven’t seen for some time.

Since the beginning we’ve known that Covid-19 posed not only a scientific/medical problem, but also a political problem. Trust in political and public health officials has been critical in obtaining popuar compliance with safety measures. Instead of giving straight and honest answers to questions, the standard response has been “Here’s what [the government has] done; here’s what we need to do.” The director of Maine Center for Diseases Control and Prevention takes a different approach, which so far has been successful.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On October 23, the total number of positive Covid cases in the Mission climbed to 1719, or 28.8 cases per 1000 residents. As of this date, only four neighborhoods, the Mission, Tenderloin, Excelsior and Bayview Hunters Point have more than 1000 cases. Together they make up 43 percent of the City’s Covid cases. DPH may finally be paying attention, but what the City needs is action. Now.

The Citywide seven-day average of daily cases remains plateaued in the low 30s. For the week ending October 18, the average was 32 or or 3.6 cases per 100,000 residents (a small revision to what they reported yesterday).

Historically, the Latinx population accounts for almost half the City’s Covid cases. For this month, DPH says Latinx cases make up only about a third of the daily average number.

Almost all models agree the estimated effective R number for San Francisco remains below 1. For California, estmates range from .93 to 1.17

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The low Citywide positivity average doesn’t equal Maine, but it’s a good sign.

As cases rise across the country, hospitalizations have also risen. In some rural areas, hospitals are getting overwhelmed. In San Francisco, total Covid patients have numbered below 40 since October 11. Although figures go up and down, the percentage of ICU and Acute Care beds available in SF has only once dipped below 20 percent since March.

To conclude on a strange note. After reporting for months that over 90 percent of Covid related deaths had one or more underlying condition, DPH today reports only 79 percent had one or more underlying conditon. However, they also report they don’t know the situation with 20 percent.