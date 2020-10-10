Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On October 22, the total number of positive Covid cases in the Mission climbed to 1709, or 28.6 cases per 1000 residents.

For the week ending October 18, the Citywide seven-day average of daily cases 33 or or 3.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

On October 21, the estimated effective R number was .94. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On October 23, 100 ICU beds and 353 Acute Care beds were available.