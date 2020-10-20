Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

After dragging for months, the City has announced it will open a “low-barrier” testing site at the Alemany Farmers Market. “We do need to ensure that we provide more permanent testing in communities where prevalence is higher,” said Public Health Director Dr. Grant Colfax. Let’s hope it doesn’t take Oakland as long to “follow the data.”

Testing is the first step. Why can’t SF fast-track community wellness teams and funds to support isolation?

And check out the SFPD videos of the first fatal police shooting in over two years.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Between September 17 and October 16, the Mission logged 142 positive Covid cases, 48 cases more than Bayview Hunters Point, the next highest neighborhood. DPH puts total Mission cases now at 1681.

Remaining at a “Low Alert” level, the seven-day average number of SF daily cases for the week ending October 12 was 31, or 3.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

For the week ending October 17, the Latinx community had an average of 11.6 daily cases, more than double the average for the White population.

On Sunday, SF hospitals reported 30 confirmed and suspected Covid patients, while DPH reported 113 ICU beds and 467 Acute Care beds available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

California’s average positivity rate continues to fall. In comparison, as of October 13, Iowa had a positivity rate of nearly 50 percent, while New York State had a rate of 1.2 percent.



Though Covid-19 R Estimation shows the SF R number at .90, an ensemble of other models shows the transmission rate climbing back towards 1. Any way you look at it, the virus continues to slowly spread through the City.

Men continue to make up the majority of cases (54.6 percent) and almost two-thirds of the deaths (64 percent).