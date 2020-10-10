Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Covid Tracker will be publishing later in the day through Sunday this week. Next Monday we will return to the usual time.

Hot weather but pretty cool numbers, which would be cooler if not for the continuing rise in deaths. Most likely these deaths are following the rise surge we experienced in July, but we haven’t heard anythng from local officials.

While SF continues to experience low case numbers, positivity rates and hospitalizations, the same is not true across the country. In some cities and states, hospitals and healthcare workers are beginning to get overwhelmed. Some ascribe the increase to cooling autumn days.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Between September 13 and October 14, the Mission logged 138 cases bringing our total to 1664, or 27.9 cases per 1000 residents. Over that period Bayview Hunters Point had 111 cases bringing the total in that neighborhood to 1486 cases or 39.7 cases per 100,000 residents.

The seven-day average number of SF daily cases for the week ending October 13 was 29, or 3.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

The seven-day average for Latinx cases was 7.14 as of October 14. This number has been steadily dropping through October.

On October 15, total Covid hospitalizations sunk to 25, the lowest number since the pandemic struck. Capacity remained adequate with 30 percent of ICU and 24 percent of Acute Care beds available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Though positivity rates in places like Wisconsin hover around 20 percent, in San Francisco, the average seven-day positivity rate has been below one percent since October 3.

The estimate for San Francisc’s R number jumped over night but still below .9.

The 133 figure for SF Covid deaths comes from a week ago.