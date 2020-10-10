Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Covid Tracker will be publishing later in the day through Sunday this week. Next Monday we will return to the usual time.

With key indcators such as cases per 100,000 residents, postivity rate, hospitalizations and R number reaching all-time lows, many are asking why? “It’s not rocket science,” says Dr. Bob Wachter, chair of UCSF Department of Medicine, “just strong leadership and people wearing masks and distancing.” Yes, and an abundance of dedicated docs and healthcare workers.

The final publication of a herd immunity “strategy” by the Hoover Institute Gang has provoked swift denunciation from the world scientific community, including Dr. Fauci and the town whose name the Hoover boyz used in their manifesto,

Though not as loud or one sided, the debate over ranked voting in San Francisco has yet to be decided.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On October 13, DPH added two cases to the Mission, bringing the total to 1659, or 27.8 cases per 1000 residents.

The seven-day average number of SF daily cases for the week ending October 9 was still a low 28, or 3.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

On October 14, total Covid hospitalizations fell to 30, while 98 ICU beds and 331 Acute Care beds were available.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Positivity rates remain at all-time lows.

Estimates for San Francisc’s R number also remain at an all-time low. California on the other hand has climbed over 1.

The share of SF cases in the Latinx community, though still close to a majority, has, according to DPH data, fallen slowly but steadily over the past two weeks.

The 130 figure for SF Covid deaths comes from October 9. Although deaths have been rising, most likely as a consequence of the July surge, compared to other cities and regions in the country, the number is still very low. “If the rest of the country matched SF’s per capital death rate”, says Dr. Bob Wachter, “170,000 dead Americans would be alive today.”