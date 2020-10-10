Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Covid Tracker will be publishing later in the day through Sunday this week. Next Monday we will return to the usual time.

Rarely has the post office been a source of such political controversy. Elmer Padilla has been delivering ballots to Mission residents for 22 years, but still can’t vote.

Remember the Community Hub idea to fill in while schools are closed? So what’s happened? How’s it doing?

The Hoover Institute Gang has been agitating for “herd immunity” since March. Now they’ve come up with their own organizing document, signed by authentic doctors and scientists. Embraced, anonymously, by you-know-who, the document provides a “compassionate” framework for throwing Grandma and Grandpa under the bus.

Although we’re not even within shouting distance of “herd immunity”, the virus Citywide has become noticeably lazy.

Today's Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On October 11, the Mission had 1646 cases, or 27.6 cases per 1000 residents.

The seven-day average number of SF daily cases for the week ending October 7 was 26, or 3 cases per 100,000 residents.

Two months ago, there were 128 confirmed and suspected Covid hospitalizations. Today there are 33. For the week ending October 12, the seven day average percentage of available ICU beds was 38 percent and for available Acute Care beds, 25 percent. The DPH goal is to keep both above 20 percent.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The seven day average of daily tests collected in SF topped 5,000. Though some believe more tests will produce higher positivity rates, that has clearly not been the case here recently.

There is a wide disparity between the R number model we use and other models. Covid-19 R estimation for California puts the number at .72 while an ensemble of other models place it at .93. Note: Taking into account uncertainty, CA Covid R derives its number from a range between .5 and .94.

DPH is now providing numbers on the spread of Covid in SROs, which share bathrooms, kitchens and living spaces. As of last week, 578 SRO residents had tested positive, and 6 had died.