Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

As of October 8, DPH reported 1637 total cases in the Mission, or 27.4 cases per 1000 residents.

The seven-day average number of SF daily cases for the week ending October 4 dropped to 34, or 3.9 cases per 100,000 residents.

The model we use estimates the current San Francisco R number at .76

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> A week ago, the seven day Citywide average positivity rate was .96 percent.

For the week ending October 9, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patient fell by 36 percent. For that week, the SF hospitals maintained a seven-day average of 38 percent of ICU beds and 24 percent of Acute Care beds available.