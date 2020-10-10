Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Though some countries have done better than others, the failure to control the virus in the Western Hemisphere has been widespread. As one reader points out, an exception is Cuba, which reports about half the cases, and the same number of deaths as San Francisco. Cuba’s success is attributed to its “universal, community-based healthcare system”.

Drug overdoses in SF now account for almost 4 times the number of Covid deaths. Social distancing doesn’t help.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

As of October 7, the Mission had 1631 total cases, most of any neighborhood in the City, and more than double the Citywide rate per 1000 residents. Perhaps the City should be paying more attention to the Mission, rather a once a week testing site at the Hub, or popups that are here today, gone tomorrow.

The seven-day average number of SF daily cases for the week ending October 3 remained 37, or 4.2 cases per 100,000 residents.

Although a bit higher, the R number in San Francisco remains low as we head into another hot week.

DPH doesn’t consider the 123 figure to be reliable. The more reliable figure, from a week ago, remains 121. Only 85 percent of the deaths are reported to have had one or more underlying condition. However, DPH doesn’t know whether an underlying condition was present in 14 percent of the deaths.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> A week ago, the seven day Citywide average positivity rate was an all-time low 1.03 percent.

With 41 total Covid hospitalizations, the City has reached the lowest point since June 23, excluding transfers from other counties. Capacity remains adequate as of October 8, with a seven-day average of 35 percent of ICU beds and 29 percent of Acute Care beds available.

DPH reporting on population characteristics shows very little fluctuation over days and weeks. According to the Department, “Caution is warranted before drawing any conclusions about trends in the numbers or population proportions.”