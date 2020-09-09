About The Author
Kathleen Becerra-Narruhn
kathleen.narruhn@missionlocal.org
I have lived in San Francisco since 1961 when my Dad moved us for his new employment from Stockton, CA. It was great growing up in the City back then. We lived in Eureka Valley and when I became an adult I moved over the hill to Noe Valley. In 1982 we looked to buy property and settled in the Mission. We bought a pair of flats with friends & we both raised our families here. Our adult children have moved on. We remain and continue to watch the neighborhood change.
