Photo by Kathleen Narruhn.

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn.

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn Mural by Eli Lippert & Monica Magtoto.

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn.

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn.

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn.

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn.

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn.

Photo by Kathleen Narruhn.