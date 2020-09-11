Neighborhood notes:
Watermelons for as long as they last
The truck pulled up earlier today. Beautiful watermelons at 24th and Mission streets.
New Mural in the Mission District
This weekend a New mural will go up above Liberation Law Group on Mission St near 24th St. The mural entitled ‘Presente!’ will be painted by legendary street artist Crayone.
English classes on-line
City college is offering free on-line English classes. You can register here.
Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema Transforms into drive-in theatre
Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema will its 17th season of free films with two nightly screenings in a pop-up drive-in theater at the Alemany Farmers Market Plaza at 100 Alemany Blvd.
Access is first-come, first-served with an Eventbrite registration. Screenings generally run from 8:00 to 9:30 pm. Details and film lineups will be available next week on the BHOC website (www.bhoutdoorcine.org).
The following rules will apply:
- Vehicles will be directed into the parking lot and parking places.
- People must stay in their cars at all times except to visit the restroom.
- Attendees must wear a face covering when leaving their car.
- Only a limited number of people are allowed in the restroom at any one time.
- Each car must be parked six feet or more away from another vehicle.
- Customers who do not follow these rules will be asked to leave.