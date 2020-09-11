Neighborhood notes: 

Watermelons for as long as they last

The truck pulled up earlier today. Beautiful watermelons at 24th and Mission streets.  

New Mural in the Mission District

This weekend a New mural will go up above Liberation Law Group on Mission St near 24th St.  The mural entitled ‘Presente!’ will be painted by legendary street artist Crayone. 

English classes on-line

City college is offering free on-line English classes. You can register here

Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema Transforms into drive-in theatre

Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema will its 17th season of free films with two nightly screenings in a pop-up drive-in theater at the  Alemany Farmers Market Plaza at 100 Alemany Blvd. 

Access is first-come, first-served with an Eventbrite registration. Screenings generally run from 8:00 to 9:30 pm. Details and film lineups will be available next week on the BHOC website (www.bhoutdoorcine.org).  

The following rules will apply:

  • Vehicles will be directed into the parking lot and parking places. 
  • People must stay in their cars at all times except to visit the restroom.
  • Attendees must wear a face covering when leaving their car. 
  • Only a limited number of people are allowed in the restroom at any one time. 
  • Each car must be parked six feet or more away from another vehicle. 
  • Customers who do not follow these rules will be asked to leave.