Neighborhood notes:

Watermelons for as long as they last

The truck pulled up earlier today. Beautiful watermelons at 24th and Mission streets.

New Mural in the Mission District

This weekend a New mural will go up above Liberation Law Group on Mission St near 24th St. The mural entitled ‘Presente!’ will be painted by legendary street artist Crayone.

English classes on-line

City college is offering free on-line English classes. You can register here.

Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema Transforms into drive-in theatre

Bernal Heights Outdoor Cinema will its 17th season of free films with two nightly screenings in a pop-up drive-in theater at the Alemany Farmers Market Plaza at 100 Alemany Blvd.

Access is first-come, first-served with an Eventbrite registration. Screenings generally run from 8:00 to 9:30 pm. Details and film lineups will be available next week on the BHOC website (www.bhoutdoorcine.org).

The following rules will apply: