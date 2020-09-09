Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Unlike the SF Budget, the City can’t manipulate the virus by magic tricks, ambiguous numbers or politically clever maneuvering. Too bad.

Testing is still the first vital step in controlling the virus. And while the City appears to be testing a lot of people, we still get no reports on who the City tests, or where. Nor does the City divulge its testing strategy or what kinds of tests it collects.

Scroll down for today’s numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

With 8 more cases added, the Mission has 1314 cumulative positive cases or 220 per 10,000 residents. With an estimated case rate of 459 per 10,000 residents, the area bordered by 17th and Valencia to 22nd and South Van Ness remains the hardest hit.

The seven-day average number of daily cases for the week ending August 31 is 70, or an average of 8.1 daily cases per 100,000 residents.

At .96, no big changes in the R number for San Francisco. A bit of a surprise finds the City showing up higher Los Angeles, which has an estimated rate of .89. Both estimates suggest the virus may be slowing, but not going away.

Although hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected Covid patients on Saturday jumped to 74 from 57 the day before, DPH reports the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell by 24 percent. According to the Department, hospital capacity remains adequate to handle a surge.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The seven-day rolling average of positive cases for the week ending August 31 fell to 2.15 percent, the lowest it’s been since June 21. Since DPH first began its reports, 2.4 percent of the cases collected have been reported positive.

77 percent of SF cases come from people aged 50 and below. The age group from 18 to 30 make up 25 percent.

People aged 81 and over make up over 50 percent of SF Covid deaths. Of those, 90 percent had one or more underlying condition.