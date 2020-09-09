Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

While the demand for indoor worship services rises, perhaps the most vexatious and contentious of the problems the virus poses revolves around education. Operating a corner grocery store in the midst of a pandemic isn’t easy either.

As of Septmember 18, the Mission had 25.7 cases per 1000 residents, the Castro 6, Presidio Heights 4, Sunset/Parkside 3.4, and Visitacion Valley 25.3 cases per 1000 residents. Seacliff had less than 10 — total cases.

The seven-day average number of daily cases for the week ending September 14 rose to 62 or 7.1 cases per 100,000 residents. The next phase of reopening will not happen as long as case numbers remain this high.

Although the case numbers above are high, they are also misleading as they represent the City-wide average and don’t reflect the wide disparities between neighborhoods and populations. Basic logic and Public Health 101 would suggest if the City wanted to lower the numbers overall, a sustained commitment should be focused on areas where the problem is the greatest.

All R number models show the virus will continue to slowly spread through the City and the State.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Again, the low positivity rate represents a City average. Recent data shows the positivity rate among Latinx to be at least 4 times higher.

On September 19, DPH reported 3 new ICU and 3 new Acute Care patients were admitted. Although the number of patients increased, the rate of weekly change decreased by 15%. The seven-day average percentage of ICU and Acute Care beds available stayed stable.

Is San Francisco currently below 100 Covid-related deaths? We’ll know in about a week.