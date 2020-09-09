Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
Sorry for the delay. Technical issues.
Scroll down for today’s numbers.
HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.
Today DPH reports 1530 total cases in the Mission.
The seven-day average number of daily cases for the week ending September 13 was 56.
On September 18, DPH reported 32% of ICU beds (92) and 23% of Acute Care beds (370) available.