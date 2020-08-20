Tlayudas are amazingly yummy flat toasted (or fried) tortillas topped with various meats, cheese and lettuce. You find them in Oaxaca and now you can get them at Cafe de Olla on the corner of 19th and Mission Streets for takeout or to enjoy at the outdoor tables.
About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
