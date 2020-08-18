About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
2 Comments
Leave a reply Cancel reply
What To Do
Tue 18
Manny’s: Democratic National Convention Day 2: Jill Biden, Keynote Address & More!
August 18 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tue 18
18 Reasons: Exceptional Essentials: Salmon
August 18 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 19
Manny’s: Democratic National Convention Day 3: Senator Warren, Kamala Harris & Pres. Obama
August 19 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 20
Manny’s: Democratic National Convention Day 4: Cory Booker, Mayor Pete, Joe Biden
August 20 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 20
Public Works: Rooftop Ft. GOLD BLOC (1Accord, B33SON, dj shoebox)
August 20 @ 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
they’ve always been here
Nothing says Christian love & caring like barking at random people with out a mask on. Guess they got evicted from the 24th St BART now that the Covid testing tents are there