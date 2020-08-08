A couple weeks ago, former SF restaurant and bar owner, Gavin Newsom announced San Francisco would soon expand its reopening. Not so fast said state health officials. With the City’s daily Covid-19 case load far too high, and ICU hospital capacity too low, San Francisco did not meet the state’s criteria for further reopening. Those case number are still too high, and there is some question as to the availability of “staffed” ICU beds, but the state changed its criteria.

San Francisco (in the red tier) can now open certain indoor businesses, including restaurants, with reduced capacity, Nonetheless Mayor Breed decided to keep things cool for a while, allowing personal services like massages, barbershops and salons, to open outdoors starting Sept. 1, and outdoor gyms and studios to follow on Sept. 9.

Now onto the numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.



With 11 cases recently reported, the Mission has a total 1236 positive cases as of August 26.

Although the headline number is 9349, the more reliable number of total cases from a week ago is 9098. The seven-day average number of daily cases as of August 22 is 72. This works out to approximately 8.3 cases per 100,000 residents. The state’s goal is 7.

A good sign for the near future, as the effective R number is falling throughout California. The state’s estimated R number ranges from .92 to .97, while estimates for SF range from .83 to 1.18.

Despite a relatively high average daily case number, the relatively low average positivity rate of 2.33 percent as of August 22 was no doubt a factor in determining the City’s favorable rating with the state.

As of August 27, there were 6 fewer ICU patients and 7 more Acute Care patients reported than the day before. Latest figures show 86 available ICU beds and 322 available for Acute Care.