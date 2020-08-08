Good morning Mission. And welcome to Virus Village, your daily data dump.

Despite mounting deaths and problematic reporting, Gavin Newsom announced California “is turning the corner”, (though which corner not exactly clear).

Meanwhile in the Mission, the virus, like everybody else, may have been paying more attention to Kamala Harris than infections.

The City is reporting contact tracing numbers again, and the numbers are not inspiring. Only 74 percent of positive cases, and 77 percent of named contacts have been reached over the two weeks ending August 8.

The numbers today give us a mixed picture today of where we’re at. Positivity rates are going down, while hospitalizations rise.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Another 11 positive cases were added to the Mission, bringing us to 1104 total cases. Yesterday I incorrectly reported that the area surrounding Dolores Park has the lowest number of cases per 10,000 residents. Wrong. That area is in the Castro.

The seven-day average of daily cases for the week ending August 6 was 89. This is the first time in a month that the average daily case number has fallen below 90. Still far too high (the red zone), and that figure will probably rise given the late reporting of test results.

A reader points out that although San Francisco has a lower number of deaths than the adjacent counties, the case anddeath figures are based on residency, not where the virus was contracted. Given the number of “essential workers” who come to SF daily for work, he raises a good point.

For the week ending August 6, the seven-day rolling average positivity rate fell below 3 percent for the first time since July 4. Definitely a good sign.

In the four days from August 7 to August 11, Covid positive patients (confirmed and suspected) went from 91 to 117. As the chart indicates, most of the increase comes from Acute Care admissions. DPH reports a diminished hospital capacity, with 74 ICU beds, and 341 Acute Care beds available as of August 11. Definitely not a good sign.

With our local R number still hovering close to 1, the virus continues its spread.