About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Thu 23
18 Reasons: Suds and Curds: Beer and Cheese Pairing
July 23 @ 7:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thu 23
Gray Area Grand Theater: Patch Connect: Combustible Artists in Residence at CounterPulse
July 23 @ 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 24
ODC Dance Commons: A Farewell to Natasha Adorlee, featuring ODC/Dance’s “Two If By Sea”
July 24 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Fri 24
18 Reasons: Summer in the French Countryside
July 24 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Sat 25
18 Reasons: Vegan Umami: Brunch
July 25 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm