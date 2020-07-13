Family and friends of Sean Monterrosa, the 22-year-old Bernal Heights native who was fatally shot by Vallejo Police on June 2, had a particularly hard week. A few days ago, the body camera footage of their son’s shooting was released by Vallejo police. Yesterday, the family marched in Vallejo once again to demand justice. But ever since the news of Sean’s death was announced, those close to him had been planning a block party so his community — the Mission — could celebrate his life.

Organizers officially dubbed this day as “Tucan’s Day,” which kicked off today from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. with a block party that took place on the Monterrosa’s block near Holly Park. Hundreds of people showed up on the blocked off street to enjoy free food, take home free Sean memorabilia, remember his life, and demand justice for his death. Here are a few shots of what organizers and family members call “the first annual Tucan’s Day.”