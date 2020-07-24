2:15 p.m.: Police are attempting to disarm a man holding a metal pipe on 18th Street between Mission and Valencia. The area is currently taped off as around a dozen officers attempt to detain the man. It’s unclear what precipitated the call or whether the man has harmed anyone.

Police have been on the scene for more than an hour, according to an officer on the scene and a witness.

Apparent stand-off happening near 18th and San Carlos. Don’t know more. Anyone? pic.twitter.com/F3mOlYewBV — Capp Street Crap (@cappstreetcrap) July 24, 2020

Bystanders observing from 18th and Mission are making it known to police officers that they are “watching” how the police handle the situation. Police have, so far, not drawn their firearms. Only one officer seems to be holding a “less-lethal” beanbag gun.

Mission Local’s Natalia Gurevich reports that the man holding the metal pipe is currently pacing back and forth, and a witness reported that the police have been talking to the man in an attempt to de-escalate the situation.

The SFPD has not returned our inquiries, but they have advised their Twitter followers, without context of the incident, to avoid the area.

⚠️ POLICE ACTIVITY – AVOID THE AREA ⚠️

————-

Please avoid the area of 18th & Mission. Updates will be provided as they become available. pic.twitter.com/fSeqxFNpxF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) July 24, 2020

Check back for updates.