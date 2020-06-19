Demonstrators gathered on San Francisco’s waterfront on Friday afternoon to mark Juneteenth with a march calling for racial justice, following weeks of sustained protests against police violence and racism. The San Francisco Public Press is following the march.

12:20 p.m.

More than 100 protesters have arrived at a staging area for a march to City Hall at the Ferry Building in San Francisco. Among their first actions was to kneel in silence for a minute in a brief memorial for people killed by police officers.

“We are going to defund the police and invest in our black communities,” said Santasia Foster, addressing the crowd through a portable speaker. Foster announced demands for police reform, including developing an independent civilian inspector body to investigate police misconduct, establishing stricter standards for police use of force training, and ending the use of private, for-profit prisons.

READ MORE. SF Public Press is updating throughout the day.