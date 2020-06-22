The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

Comparing the numbers released by the Health Department on Monday morning with set released Friday show there were 128 new confirmed cases and 1 new death reported over the weekend and today.

The death occurred Thursday, and was included in the dataset released today.

Most of the 128 cases were from people who took a COVID-19 test last week, although 11 confirmed cases were also added for patients who took a test earlier in the month and in late May. Two previously reported cases, from people who took a COVID-19 test in April, were removed from the dataset.

For now, our data tracker continues to track confirmed cases and deaths on the dates they were announced by the Health Department, rather than the retroactively adjusted dates.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”