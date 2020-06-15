The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

Comparing the most recent numbers from the Health Department with the numbers released on Friday show there were 74 new cases and 1 new death reported over the weekend and today.

The death occurred on May 29, and was included in the numbers released yesterday.

On Saturday, the Health Department changed how it reports confirmed COVID-19 cases. Previously, the published dataset released each morning listed the number of cases on the date the cases were confirmed. That typically meant the date on which a COVID-19 test returned positive. Now, the department is listing the number of cases on the date that specimens for those COVID-19 tests were collected.

That change can help paint a more accurate picture of how the virus is spreading, and takes lab processing delays out of the equation, but it also means the curve we’ve been examining so far has shifted as a result. We’ll have more on that in a future story. For now, our data tracker below continues to track the number of new COVID-19 cases on the date they are announced by the Health Department.

Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full-screen version. And, you can find all of our recent daily tracker stories here.

Producing all of this content keeps us busy and if you haven’t already, please support our efforts.

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”