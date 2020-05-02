Two victims were wounded in a shooting near 14th and Guerrero streets at around 8:22 p.m. Friday, according to police. One sustained life-threatening injuries and the other non-life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area and located a man who was unresponsive, said San Francisco Police Department spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger. “That victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries,” he said. Police found another victim at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, who was “privately” transported to the hospital. He said the department has “no suspect info at this time.”

The incident remains active, he said, and asked that anyone with information about the incident to contact the SFPD.

Witnesses writing on Twitter described hearing many gunshots around the time of the incident. “We heard tens of shots and then people screaming run run run,” tweeted Cansu Çolakoğlu.

“We heard it too. That was a lot of gun fire,” tweeted Pat Daday.

We heard tens of shots and then people screaming run run run. — Cansu Çolakoğlu (@CansuColakoglu) May 2, 2020

This is a breaking story, and we will update this post as information becomes available.