Trove of text messages reveals Mayor London Breed ordered homeless sweeps directly — despite frequent denials

As a mantra, Mayor London Breed has told the people of San Francisco that “we don’t do sweeps” — organized roustings of homeless people and their tent encampments, even if those individuals have no place to go.
But text message exchanges between Breed, police Chief Bill Scott, and other staff — published after an anonymous public records request — show that the mayor frequently asks her staff, including the police chief, to “clear,” “clean,” and “fix” specific areas around the city — areas where, at times, she was merely going on about her day.
“Man sleeping on bench on Hayes st near gough. Can someone come ASAP. I’m in the area having lunch” reads a message from Breed to Chief Scott and Sean Elsbernd, her chief of staff, and others on Aug. 22 of 2019.
“Copy. We are sending a team,” Scott replied.
“Police are there but we need to clear it out and clean it up. 800 block of market in front of Walgreens” Breed wrote to Scott, Elsbernd and others the next day.
“800 block of Market in front of Walgreens cleared,” Scott replied hours later.
“Thank you. Let’s keep that block safe and clean. It is our bread and butter,” Breed replied.
Using the San Francisco Police Department’s public records portal, an anonymous individual on Feb. 16 requested text messages between Breed and Scott. It was posted to the publicly viewable site on May 25 and bandied about on social media.
So-called “sweeps” of homeless people and encampments have been a flashpoint between the mayor’s office and homeless advocates, who have criticized this mayor (and her predecessors) for moving the homeless from place to place without having sufficient shelter space for them.
Kelley Cutler, a human rights organizer with the Coalition on Homelessness, was not surprised by the texts. “It basically spelled out what we’re seeing anyway,” she said, noting what she described as the city’s complaint- and enforcement-based response to “visible homelessness.”
“Visible homelessness isn’t the issue,” she said. “The issue is the lack of resources. This was another example of what that actually looks like.”
While Breed has consistently denied that the city performs sweeps of homeless encampments, the text messages, many dated in July and August of 2019, show that Breed is directly ordering them. Moreover, the messages reveal that Breed engages in a pattern of not merely ordering large encampments cleared, but mobilizes the police force to address the individuals she sees, as in the Aug. 22, 2019 exchange and those below.
“Homeless man laying in grey blanket near bus stop at mcallister and Hyde,” Breed wrote to Scott, Elsbernd and others on July 30, 2019.
“The next day she wrote: “There is a guy on the ground on market near theater and farmer’s market.”
“We don’t do sweeps,” Breed told the New Yorker in a story that published yesterday, the same day the trove of her text messages became known. “I don’t think law enforcement is the right approach,” Healthy Streets Operation Center (HSOC) head Jeff Kositsky said in the same article. “And I can tell you the chief of police agrees with me.”
He did, in that article: “It’s not a crime to be homeless,” Scott told the New Yorker.
Andy Lynch, a spokesman for the mayor, said that Breed is constantly in contact with department heads “responsible for the state of our street” at the operations center. “When she is out in the community, she makes sure to highlight areas that need attention so that HSOC is aware of the issue and can respond,” Lynch said.
“HSOC does not ‘sweep’ people away,” Lynch added. “They lead with offers of shelter and services, and can only ask someone to move for temporary street cleanings, or if there is a shelter bed available for the person and they refuse to take it or accept services.”
He said the mayor has made it a priority to open shelter beds for people experiencing homelessness.
Kositsky, whose office coordinates responses between the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, San Francisco Public Works, and the police department, told Mission Local that Breed’s texts can easily be misread as insensitive, when in fact they are not.
“She comes at all of this work based on a deep sense of compassion,” he said, noting that the mayor’s direct style can often be read as harsh.
“She never ever asked me to do something that wasn’t rooted in wanting to see a person get assistance,” Kositsky said.
He said he’d often receive text messages from Breed, when he was director of the Department of Homelessness and Supportive Housing, and he was included in many of the texts to Scott caught up in the public records request. “I wouldn’t work for someone who was asking me to do something that was unethical,” he continued. “I was never asked to do something that I was uncomfortable with.”
Kositsky remembers the Aug. 22, 2019, incident when Breed asked department heads to engage with the person sleeping on a bench on Hayes near where she was having lunch. Kositsky and the Homeless Outreach Team, not just the police, went out to the man and tried to help him, he said. “He was an old person who did not want assistance,” Kositsky said. “He was quite abusive to the HOT team member. We did our best.”
“We tried to be really responsive to these calls,” he added, noting that it’s always the intention of the city to offer shelter to the homeless and that “the majority of the times it did,” except when advocates have informed him of situations where shelter was not offered.
Aside from the mayor directly ordering the clearing of the homeless, some text messages note that Breed often uses a gym at SFPD headquarters on Third Street. On March 24 of this year, Scott informed Breed that an SFPD staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
“Dang, does he use my gym?” was Breed’s only reply.
The mayor’s office did not directly respond to Mission Local’s questions around this comment. “From the beginning of this pandemic, the Mayor has been focused on ensuring the health and safety of essential” city employees, Lynch said. “She received daily updates from these department heads about steps being taken to ensure they had proper protective gear and were instituting precautionary safety measures.”
The messages also expose a less-than-cordial relationship between Breed and Scott, as Breed’s directives are often demanding or dismissive.
“6th and market and 7th and market are embarrassing,” she wrote to Scott and Elsbernd on March 4 of this year at 6:05 a.m.
The Chief said he was making “tweaks” to his coverage — and that coverage is heavier during busy hours but “lighter” late at night.
“I’m tired of excuses and repeating myself,” the mayor wrote back. “Fix it. It’s the same corners.”
Two sets of text messages are below.
Nice hit job
He J-man. Guess it’s okay for YOU to cast the first stone.
The text messages say what they say. I’m sorry you have an issue with that.
It’s unfortunate that Breed feels she needs to hide behind telling people she doesn’t do sweeps. She should really be straightforward about it. We have needed, and still need, more sweeps. The homeless situation in many parts of the city is ridiculous, even during a pandemic.
The simple fact is, people are realizing that the pandering to bigots of Jordan, Brown, Newsom, Lee, Farrell, and Breed has done nothing to alleviate homelessness, and in fact, has included policies of keeping the homeless available to be abused.
The only thing that keeps the homeless “available” to being abused are the homeless enablers like you, GeekGirl. I’ve seen your posts for years on these sites. Stop enabling homelessness.
Tell the homeless to leave down. Telling them that they will have a chance to get back on their feet in the most expensive city in the US (and the world, depending on the data) if only we will provide more housing is a fool’s errand.
“done nothing” ?!
The City regularly houses about 1500 homeless ppl/yr. That in every PIT count for 15 yrs, reports that homeless ppl, who were homeless somewhere else first, come to SF to … to be among 30% of our count. 30% of 8000 = 3000 indicates only that we are falling behind. But that is far different than your “simple fact” you claim of ‘doing nothing’.
The truth hurts…especially when one is caught being a liar.
There’s nothing wrong with the Mayor doing what the rest of us are doing. And, it isn’t a matter of too few resources, you might see two squad cars, a fire truck, and an ambulance responding to one homeless individual. That isn’t too few resources, that’s massive overkill. There’s also too much “codependency” in homeless “advocacy.” If your relative were living in the street and involved with drugs it is highly unlikely that you would teach them how to inject drugs instead of smoking them and then make sure that they had a supply of needles and anti-overdose medication. You wouldn’t follow behind them picking up their used needles, picking up their piles of discarded rubbish, and hosing down the street. If you cannot fine them, if you cannot hold them in jail, if they do pretty well whatever they damn please, then they should actually spend time drying out in, or detoxing in jail. Let them experience that often.
Her responsibility is to keep the community safe. Having piles of filth goes against this. 99% of what homeless hoard is unnecessary. The city has a right to clean it up. How is her telling the Police areas need to be cleaned evidence that their were sweeps? The police support DPH when cleaning up needles, etc. Additionally, having the police sent for downed homeless is also responsible. Your reporting is trash.
Props to the Mayor for calling out the police on shutting down the low riders cruising
There is some truth to this, but then we need a solution for where these people should go and a policy for how we treat them. Instead of dealing with the tough part of the problem, the Mayor just denies they do sweeps and then continues to do them the wrong way.
First off, thanks for letting me know that my posts bother you. No, I am not enabling a damned thing. I am simply exposing the bigotry and hated that Breed panders to. The homeless have the same rights you do. I cannot legally insist that yo be told to leave San Francisco. I mean, I have no doubt you would be far more at home in a country that does not respect human rights. But, you need to realize that we do. You are certainly entitled to say lots of things. That does not make them true, or acceptable, or legal to implements as policy. In fact, your are even entitled to lie through your teeth, as you are doing.
I grew up in the South, during the Civil RIghts Movement. Except for the use of the word “homeless” in place of various terms describing race, and the use of “enabler” in place of “lover,” your rhetoric is the same as speed by the Klan, Eugene “Bull” Connor, Lester Maddox, and countless others. And that makes me very sad.
Sorry, I did not mean for the other reply to be to you. The homeless have been used as a political football repeatedly. They allow the mayors to distract from short comings by abusing them for the delight of their base.
Potholes? But the homeless!
Muni? But the homeless!
High rents? But the homeless!
I think the mayor would better figure out a way to make resources available to help these people and let others do their assigned jobs. Now if you tell me Breed’s best way to spend her and her police chief’s time is on this stuff as opposed to strategic thinking, I’m all for it: let her roam the streets and put in 311 requests. She’s pretty useless as is and I’m glad it’s being exposed.
Well put.
Seriously? You claim the right to dictate what property people need, or have a right to possess?
Andre,
Did not understand.
Is the Mayor for or against low riders?
Every time one of these articles comes out, I can’t help but notice that the vast majority of homeless advocates make no mention of the terrible price that non-homeless people in San Francisco pay because of the behavior of meth addicts and people camped out on the streets.
It’s always about how sad and “vulnerable” are, and never about the price that families and businesses who have to deal with meth-addled psychotic individuals screaming outside. I save my empathy for those folks. So, we need more sweeps, not less.
We have two problems here. One is the huge homeless population, and two… the homeless enablers who make it difficult to do anything to lessen the impact the behavior of the homeless have on people around them.
A perfect example is the author of this article who made no effort to interview any individuals who liver in these neighborhoods to see how they felt about the sweeps or if they were something people wanted to happen. Why is that? Was the author afraid of what the response would be? Did the author think that the feelings of actual residents in these areas is irrelevant?
Why use the words “so-called ‘sweeps'” in the article in quotes? Is the author afraid that by actually using the word “sweeps” that would validate them?
Why only interview homeless advocates? There’s plenty of people in this city who are supportive of sweeps, even if it means moving people temporarily, so they can get on their lives and not have to deal with the open-air drug dealing that goes on in many of the homeless camps right now.
And there’s nothing wrong with standing up and saying that, even if it offends homeless advocates.
AMEN AMEN AMEN. Same issues here in Portland. Sanctuary cities do not get federal funding to help and why should they? If you want the sanctuary city, which I believe is illegal, you tax everyone there locally to pay for it, even if you do not want it. There is an empty new jail up here . We are trying to get the homeless here to help them with services, showers, addiction, Counseling, job help….. I heard there is one there. Yes, the flip side is, homeless need help out of our neighborhoods, businesses, parks, for our safety, health, and theirs. It hurts tax payers trying to make a living, unsafe for children, lowers neighborhood value yet higher taxes……if you have a good job, and live out of these neighborhoods and businesses, then it does not effect you. But it negitively effects the rest of us that live in it and pay high taxes too.
Very well put!
I’m perfectly fine with this and it just increases my support for her.
Great Job Mayor!
So, instead of turning a blind eye… the mayor is just going about making sure the city is being managed to keep the streets clean? Where do I sign up for her re-election campaign!
Great. Has needed to happen for a long, long time.
i’ve always thought a “sweep” was defined as an organized removal (“clear and clean”) of a group of individuals who have formed an encampment. in this case the mayor sent texts to her staff regarding concerns about individuals or the conditions of specific geographic locations in the city. I don’t see this as a “sweep” at all, and accusing the mayor of hypocrisy as a result of these texts seems a bit far-fetched. i think she can desire and work towards longer-term solutions to the crisis while also leveraging the resources at her disposal to deal with immediate concerns, without being painted as a hypocrite. But again – i guess this comes down to how we define a “sweep.”
Seth,
Gotta agree with you.
She’s a normal concerned citizen except with clout.
Did not like the way she talked down to Chief Scott at all.
She can only do that because his is not an elected post.
Must be 80 degrees out there.
Go Giants!
Not a fan, but I don’t see much here that involves a sweep. Taking action when people are passed out somewhere is not exactly a bad thing.
The lack of trust in our government is evident on all fronts and is justified given the large number of corruption charges being brought against high level leaders. Question is not if they will lie to us. Question is how do we avoid voting for dishonest politicians? Here we see the two faces and voices of our mayor.
When she was mayor, Feinstein would call the cops about homeless or drug dealers, call DPW about trash or potholes, or other City departments for issues under their jurisdiction. And woe to those department heads who didn’t get the issue taken care of, because if the issue remained the next time she was in the same location, new orifices were ripped.
Breed would get much more in the way of approvals if the fessed up to her calls for sweeps.
Joe, good digging on this story.
Thanks!
A. This was all unearthed via a public records request made by an anonymous individual;
B. I did not write this story. Julian Mark wrote this story.
Yours,
JE
Oh boy, if you think this is bad you should get the complete record of my own 311 calls!
The city seems to have stopped responding to any 311 requests, at least the ones I make.
311 has rocked for me,
Once you get that follow-up number and give it to
the staff of your area supe, you’ll get movement.
We had obliterated crossing grids at 14th & Valencia.
Couple schools in the block.
Even as an old squeaky wheel I was impressed.
The original operator said if I heard nothing in 21 days to call back.
With a few nasty calls to the 2 supes whose districts merge
there?
18 days and we had all new crosswalks!
Valencia is where it’s happening.
You are not the mayor – so your calls don’t really count or will be responded to…whenever.
Glad someone’s doing something about it. Look through 311 reports and you’ll see that hundreds of citizens are trying to do the same thing, but unfortunately are not as successful. I would say the mayor is 110% correct when she says Market Street is a mess.
So the police only respond to calls from the mayor through the Chief of Police to this problem? Have citizens just given up calling the cops?
Hooray! Keep cleaning Mayor Breed!! Please don’t stop!
Love it!
She comes off as an arrogant, elitist person who is concerned more about herself and her image than the city. So because she is eating somewhere the whole city staff is supposed to come and take care of her whim at that moment. Lying in a criminal justice case is perjury but I guess she feels she can do it freely with the public at large. Typical of a politician but sad.
At what point is it the responsibility of the homeless people themselves to find other accommodations?
As someone who lives near 7th and Market, I just want to agree with many of the above comments that this article is the best thing that I have heard about London Breed in a long time. Those corners ARE out of control. Thank you, Mayor!
The fact that there were even sweeps to begin with is more surprising. It should be regular and consistent moving and cleaning. That seems to be the only decent trade off to allowing it to continue. If we cannot get them off of the streets, then it makes sense that we have to periodically clean and scrupb otherwise it will get worse for those living in it and those having to live around it if we don’t clean.
Yes – keep on cleaning Mayor Breed!
Good! I wish she’d come out swinging and scream this from the rooftops. Enough is enough. Our city has become disgusting and unhealthy. It doesn’t have to and shouldn’t be this way. Somethings got to give.
Once her go-to “Mr. Clean – clean up on aisle SF” guy got pinched she was left with just the police to do her bidding.
I guess all the texts between London Breed and Mohammed Nuru will become public via the upcoming Federal trial, perhaps.
Anyone know about the times? Some infer the texts were sent in the middle of the night but there is reference to daylight. Are the police just inconsistent in using the 24-hour clock?
Thank you Mayor Breed. More cleanups and sweeps please. We are tired of homeless people defecating, urinating, and doing drugs on highly visited parts of the City, such as Market Street.
I have no problem with her doing sweeps, although i know when she is saying to get police out there it doesnt necessarily institute a “sweep”. The police dont go out there to arrest but to see if they can get the people to a navigation center or see if any of them need mental help. Just because she is asking for police, doesnt mean they are going out there to try and toss the people out. Sometimes there are other issues and this is a tourist town. who wants to shop or visit if you have to maneuver through feces and stench and have to deal with fervent panhandling. I don’t. I don’t spend money going somewhere only to have it go to meth or alcohol. If someone asks me for food, i see no problem buying them something myself which i have done in the past. Didnt get a thank you, but its whatever.
Keep fighting the good fight, London! the vast majority of the citizens are behind you!
This strikes me as some next level micro-managing and a huge waste of high level attention. Calling the Chief of Police on a guy sleeping on a bench, who then passes this request down the line through how many people until some beat cop has to move him along? It’s shocking how quickly mayors get used to snapping their fingers and expecting everyone to jump. No surprise that Nuru had crews out hosing down sidewalks before a mayoral appearance, maintaining the bubble around her.
agree. sounds like a punchlist approach
In the past I thought the worst of mayor Breed, but after reading this I am 100 percent backing her! Lets face it, these bums are making our streets dirty and (worse) dangerous.
uh, about face…?
Can we get a definition of “sweep” from the advocates? Seems like the mayor’s office says this is deployment of HOT and/or police to offer shelter or ask people to move for temporary street cleaning. Both seem alright to me.
Wow! Judging from the flood of fawning praise that occurred in rapid succession, it is obvious that Breed has a well oiled AstroTurf operation in place.
That could very well be true. I don’t recall seeing such a large (56 comments?) response on ML or any other site so quickly. And not of the ‘ditto’ quality these have, which is not common for SF comments sites either.
I have to say though that I agree with them, mostly. SF has allowed a culture to develop among the homeless that seems to actively encourage aberrant behavior and do-whatever attitudes. At the same time, any criticism of such is treated with a snooty and PC distain.
“Where will they go?” – a question posed, as if they are children. Really?? Well, it might not be as balmy, welcoming (services), or exciting (open-air drug markets) as SF (or, name your metro area) – and you may have to confront to social norms you find uncomfortable for just awkward, but there’s housing and its way cheaper that SF.
However, homelessness itself is not a local phenomenon. Its national (and international) in scope. That said, there’s not good reason to encourage it here.
It is not encouraged here. It cannot be dealt with in the manner some want, ranging in general from abuse to extermination, and yes I have seen that endorsed. They cannot be forced to go anywhere. They can be provide shelter, and if that is done, not allowed to camp. But they cannot otherwise be punished for existing, surviving, or being poor.
Sounds great, what is wrong about it? All those areas are definitely embarrassing, dirty, filthy and need to be cleaned up. Enough is enough. It’s getting worse everyday.
Yeah,
Remember when Gavin first became Mayor?
He had a thing where he used to carry around broom/pan/bag
and stop and pick up trash!
No, really.
Went to his first Homeless Connect fair at City Auditorium across
from City Hall and Gavin got down on his hands and knees and
washed the filthy feet of some homeless guy.
Bet he don’t do that no more.
Avalos in D-11
Nguyen in D-7!
Gascon for DA in LA!
Go Niners!
Gavin was all show, and no brain.
So, what’s the issue here? The there’s nothing with asking the police to do their jobs and clean up the filth and foul disgustingness these folks leave behind. The tougher any city leader is on vagrancy, the more I will support her/him. Over the past 45 years, addiction enablement and acceptance of antisocial behavior has been masked as compassionate response to vagrancy and has been a total failure. I’m regularly appalled and disgusted at the degenerate behavior that we enable and cultivate in our beautiful city. I’m even more appalled at the hundreds of millions of local tax dollars we shovel into the fire of “homeless services” within the SF city budget. Enough is enough. Shape up or ship out folks!
Vagrancy is not a crime. Vagrancy laws are unconstitutional. If people are denied access to adequate shelter, it is illegal, and immoral, to punish them for surging.
Go Mayor! I don’t understand why the tone of this article is so negative. Come on! We are all sick of the mess all over the streets. It’s OK to send people out, presumably to offer services as well as have them move along, but nothing wrong with having them move along.
Because she is exposed, again as hateful, pandering to hateful people, and lying.
Thank you Mayor Breed – keep making those calls!
Do you want to be reelected?? Seriously….who will be your $$$$ BACKERS?? Count out D6. Good luck Marina , Pac Hts , SeaCliff.
Thank you London Breed for clearing our streets. Please do more!
Just another mayor in a long line of mayors (Agnos, Jordan, Wille, Newsome, Lee, now Breed) who shout into the wind, knowing full well that nothing gets better year after year, only worse. There is only one solution to this never ending saga of disfunction. Stop paying for it with taxpayer money and somehow get the SF criminal justice system to operate at something like it’s supposed to. If the homeless industrial complex loses it’s money and it’s vast empire of non profits and advocates who enable it, it’s a start. Let the cops enforce the law by arresting the dealers, burglars, robberers, and assorted thieves, the D.A.does it’s job by prosecuting and the courts do theirs by judging , maybe, just maybe, the City can stop the slide……But who are we kidding here. I am a born and raised SF guy and I guess me like every other city voter either through commission or omission, have voted in the likes of Boudin, Harris, Gascon, Hallanan, and way too many BOS progressive hacks who are really the same hacks we keep electing over and over. Insanity, just total insanity. Ever notice that most of these visionary BOS Sups, after they are done wreaking havoc just disappear? Jane Kim? Chris Daly? Of course we can always count on the Avalos and Campos types to never just go away, they come back like political zombies to keep gnawing away at the rest of us. ………Sorry my frustration here with the city I was raised in, went to school in, bought a house in, had my kids born in, and worked in my whole friggin life in……. has got the best of me today..
LB….did you have taxpayer Lincoln Navigator pick up food today Mastros? We all know it’s Taco Tuesday!! How many people called 311 on the lack of social distancing in Tenderloin Memorial Day weekend?? Open drug dealing….syringes in hand….shooting up.. Are these your constituents who will host fundraisers for your reelection?? Same to you Matt Haney… what have you done for the homeowners of SF?? Shameful….
“I’m in the area having lunch”
I’m going to laugh about that for hrs.
Good article, if she wants certain parts of the city cleaned up it shouldn’t be in sporadic text form. 6th and Market has been a disaster forever sending the cops be here and there isn’t going fix it up
Thank you Mayor Breed! I voted for you twice because of your conviction to fight for local families, businesses, and the taxpayers that keep this beautiful city alive. Keep it up.
Total callous Breed
Now that Nuru’s gone, I guess Breed has to do everything herself!
Good for her!