About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Sat 09
18 Reasons: North Indian Classics
May 9 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Sun 10
18 Reasons: Julia Child On The Menu: Soufflés and Cocktails
May 10 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sun 10
18 Reasons: A Spring Dinner Fit For a Queen (aka Mom)
May 10 @ 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Mon 11
18 Reasons: Fish Fingers and Fruit Crisp: Family Cooking
May 11 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 13
18 Reasons: Flavors of Korea: Bibimbap
May 13 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm