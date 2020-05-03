View from Vallejo steps. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

City Lights bookstore. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Fire escape hangout. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Golden Boy Pizza. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Washington Square Park. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Broadway. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Mara’s Italian Pastries  Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Photo by Lola M. Chavez

Photo by Lola M. Chavez