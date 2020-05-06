With the Mission Community Market opening on Thursday, we talked with Brie Mazurek, communications director for CUESA, the nonprofit that runs the market, about what shoppers can expect.

The short answer is that it won’t be as freewheeling as it was last year, but there will be plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables as well as some take-away options for dinner.

The market remains on 22nd Street between Bartlett and Mission streets. It will open at 3 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. So far, no hour has been set aside for seniors, but Mazurek recommended that seniors come early when the market is quieter.