Two shopkeepers were stabbed by a purported shoplifter outside of a market on 24th and Alabama on Thursday evening.

A scuffle left all three with non-life-threatening injuries.

At around 7:14 p.m. police officers arrived at the scene and found two victims — a 54-year-old man and an 18-year-old man — suffering from multiple stab wounds, said San Francisco Police Department spokesman Officer Adam Lobsinger.

Officers also found Jose Jimenez, 23, being “detained” by one of the victims and a bystander. After a preliminary investigation, police determined that Jimenez allegedly took several items from the market without paying, and when the two employees confronted him, Jimenez allegedly produced a knife and a “physical altercation ensued,” Lobsinger said.

Bystanders and an employee were able to subdue Jimenez until the police arrived. The two store employees and Jimenez were transported to the hospital.

Jimenez was subsequently taken to San Francisco County Jail, where he was booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, probation violation, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of prescription drugs for sale, Lobsinger said.

“While an arrest has been made, this remains an active and ongoing investigation,” Lobsinger said. Police are asking anyone with information to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.