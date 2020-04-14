Illustrations by Molly Oleson

In a city that feels like it’s been sleeping since nonessential businesses were ordered to close and people were told to shelter-in-place to curb the spread of Covid-19, much of San Francisco’s colorful personality has faded into empty and quiet streets. An overwhelming sense of aloneness is in the air. But handmade signs — posted in windows and on doors and marquees spanning neighborhoods — emphasize that we are all in this together.

Expressing love, encouragement, compassion, gratitude and hope, the signs are little reminders that the spirit of San Francisco is still very much alive. Click through the gallery above to see illustrations of some of our favorites.