The president of the San Francisco Unified School District board plans to propose next week that the district offer at least one of its campuses as one of the city’s first-ever approved tent camps for homeless people.

The move is in response to Supervisor Rafael Mandelman’s Tuesday resolution urging the Board of Supervisors to support the concept, which would provide occupants bathrooms, tents and other amenities while enabling them to socially distance to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“To me, I would be confused as to why we wouldn’t want to do this,” said School Board President Mark Sanchez, who co-sponsored the policy resolution with Vice President Gabriela Lopez. The resolution is expected to be posted today in accordance with guidelines requiring policy initiatives to be announced 72 hours in advance of board meetings. READ MORE