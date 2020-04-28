On Friday, Anthony Monroy, a 41-year-old homeless resident, dropped by Erie Auto-Truck Repair on 18th and Harrison streets where he had worked on and off for some 20 years. With the slowdown, there wasn’t much work to give him, but in the last week, Monroy had changed pads on a flatbed truck and worked on its tires, said Ray Cashman, the owner of the garage.

That was Monroy’s last visit to the garage. On Saturday evening, one of his friends checked Monroy’s tent at the sidewalk encampment on 21st Street between Shotwell and Folsom streets. He was long dead, the friend said.

Victor Alvarenga, who lives at the encampment, and several others there, said that Monroy probably died from a drug overdose. There were no signs of physical trauma, they said. The Medical Examiner’s office said it could not divulge the cause of death.

Cashman said Monroy had used drugs occasionally for years, but he worked effectively when he was drug-free.

“He was a natural mechanic,” said Cashman. “One of those guys who just has an innate ability to fix things.”

Cashman, whose father purchased the business in 1955, first met Monroy nearly 20 years ago when he was asking around to hire a new mechanic. Someone mentioned the young man from Guatemala and said he was out at Dolores Park. Cashman hopped in the truck, found Monroy and hired him.

Over the years, Cashman and his son, Chris, got bits and pieces of Monroy’s story. He was born in Guatemala and remained there until his mother died when he was 10 or 12. Sometime after her death, Monroy’s father brought him to the United States. He may have attended Mission High School, but it’s unclear if he graduated, Cashman said.

“He told me that when he was a kid he could fix radios — something that would surprise his grandfather,” Cashman said.

Over the years, Cashman said, he and his son tried to help Monroy get rooms, but he inevitably lost them. “He loved that life of partying and staying up until 2 a.m.,” said Cashman. Still, he never entirely disappeared from the garage and Cashman said they were always glad to see him.

At the homeless encampment, Fernando Hernandez said, “he was a good guy with some mental issues, but everyone loved him.”

Cashman agreed. “If there is a memorial service, there will be a lot of people there.”