The San Francisco – Marin Food bank’s demand has gone from some 32,000 households a week to 40,000 and as some of the pantries have had to close, the Food Bank has opened new popups.

On Tuesdays, the food bank and some two dozen volunteers come to Mission High School.

At each pantry, feeding thousands boils down to a legion of volunteers who walk down organized lines of food. Each line includes boxes of the 11 items that volunteers add to the double-strength bags. To volunteer, donate or find out where to get your bag, visit the Food Bank’s website. Unlike others, SF-Marin Food is not experiencing problems with its food chain.

The completed bags then go to a table where the bags – along with a big container or orange juice – are ready for pick up.