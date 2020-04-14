The San Francisco – Marin Food bank’s demand has gone from some 32,000 households a week to 40,000 and as some of the pantries have had to close, the Food Bank has opened new popups.

On Tuesdays, the food bank and some two dozen volunteers come to Mission High School.

At each pantry,  feeding thousands boils down to a legion of volunteers who walk down organized lines of food. Each line includes boxes of the 11 items that volunteers add to the double-strength bags. To volunteer, donate or find out where to get your bag, visit the Food Bank’s website.   Unlike others, SF-Marin Food is not experiencing problems with its food chain.

Three onions. Lola M. Chavez

One bag of carrots. Lola M. Chavez

One bunch of celery. Lola M. Chavez

Six apples.Lola M. Chavez

Six Oranges. Lola M. Chavez

As volunteers go down the line,  someone has marked in chalk how many items are taken.  In this case, two grapefruits. Photo by Lola M. Chavez

One 2 pound back of rice. Lola M. Chavez

One bag of instant dry milk. Lola M. Chavez

One can of soup. Lola M. Chavez

Every day there is a protein – a chicken, ham or other meat. Today it was a carton of eggs. Lola M. Chavez

The completed bags then go to a table where the bags – along with a big container or orange juice – are ready for pick up.

Lola M. Chavez

And away they go. Lola M. Chavez

