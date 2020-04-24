March 30, 2020 – I feel fortunate I can get around in my neighborhood to buy necessities very close by. Not everyone has that luxury and we’re lucky that we still have MUNI no matter how much we might have various thoughts about it. Thanks to the drivers for keeping things running for those who have no alternatives.
April 21, 2020 – red step. Photo by Gene X Hwang
April 17, 2020 – The Hot Spot bar is shuttered now and about the only evidence is the mail slot and wheelchair door opener. Photo by Gene X Hwang
April 17, 2020 – the locks of love have gotten spruced up. Photo by Gene X Hwang
April 17, 2020 – the Hotel Whitcomb is typically bustling but not during the pandemic. Photo by Gene X Hwang
April 17, 2020 – the MUNI Metro station at Van Ness has been boarded up as Metro runs above ground exclusively now.
April 17, 2020 – Powell Street. Photo by Gene X Hwang
April 17, 2020 – Mid-Market Photo by Gene X Hwang
April 17, 2020 – The Warfield’s message
April 17, 2020 – Nice that there’s messages supporting essential workers and front line folks on the MUNI shelters. Photo by Gene X Hwang
April 19, 2020 – Mid-Market on a quiet Sunday. Photo by Gene X Hwang
April 19, 2020 – this Civic Center BART/MUNI station entrance is closed. Photo by Gene X Hwang
April 19, 2020 – a man plays with his dog.Photo by Gene X Hwang
April 19, 2020 – sleeping quarters by Pottery Barn. Photo by Gene X Hwang
April 19, 2020 – The Heart of the City Farmers Market. Photo by Gene X Hwang
April 19, 2020 – scooting along Market St.Photo by Gene X Hwang
April 22, 2020 – The Supreme storefront. Photo by Gene X Hwang
April 20, 2020 – an evening view up Market Street. Photo by Gene X Hwang