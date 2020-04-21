North Beach from Lombard Street.

More shelter-in-place feet in the window.

A woman throws her hands up at the North Beach Food Mart.

A single word from a wordy window.

A place to relax outside of La Rocca’s Corner.

A masked honey bear with popcorn, next to a pay phone at Cobb’s Comedy Club.

A note from the comedians.

Street artist fnnch left a pair of lips in North Beach.

A man stretches on a roof as workers clean the vacant building below.

A North Beach restaurant left a note for customers.

A man working at Saints Peter and Paul Church checks his phone at the entrance.

Empty chairs and stools at Piazza Pellegrini on Columbus Avenue.

A woman waits for food, next to a social distancing sign, outside of Tony’s Pizza Napoletana.

Two men cross the street near Washington Square Park.

Someone left a handwritten message on the front of a shuttered record store.

More street art at North Beach Restaurant.

But who’s counting?

Street artist fnnch strikes again with a sanitizer bear by Washington Square Park.

A woman retreats to a balcony on the side of a North Beach building.

Social distancing reminders outside Wells Fargo.

Someone imagined what the drink of the day will look like at the end of all of this.

A man stops to look at the books in a City Lights Bookstore window. A note across the top of the store read, “Thank you for all of the love and support!!!”

Ray Broch takes a break outside of The Saloon, where he’s doing some cleaning and painting while the bar is closed.

