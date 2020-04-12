About The Author
Lola M. Chavez
I grew up in the Mission, went to School of the Arts high school for creative writing. Bounced around colleges from SFState, to CCSF, to CCA where I graduated with a degree in photography.
What To Do
Sun 12
18 Reasons: ONLINE Class: Five Ingredients: Malaysian
April 12 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Mon 13
Manny’s: Aria’s Living Room w/ Compton’s Transgender Cultural District ED Aria Sa’id
April 13 @ 5:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Mon 13
18 Reasons: ONLINE Class: Basic Knife Skills
April 13 @ 5:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Mon 13
Manny’s: Is Now the Time for Public Banks? w/ SF Public Bank Co-Founder Kurtis Wu
April 13 @ 6:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Mon 13
Manny’s: The Role of San Francisco’s Parks Right Now w/Park and Rec GM Phil Ginsburg
April 13 @ 7:00 pm - 7:30 pm