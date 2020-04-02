A man in a mask walks up Haight Street.

A note from a neighborhood pet.

Construction workers are still building during shelter-in-place.

A man peers into a shuttered Cafe du Soleil in the Lower Haight.

Waiting for the bus on Haight Street.

Residents of the Lower Haight formed a group to help each other during this time.

A man may be looking for customers up and down Haight Street.

Behind bars and making out in surgical masks.

Maria Carmela sketches for her in-progress mural (right) in the Lower Haight.

Maria Carmela is painting her first outdoor mural on the boards that cover Wild Feather in the Lower Haight.

A man in mask, gloves and hood buys groceries at a small market on Haight Street.

The door is locked at a costume shop in the Lower Haight.

A mail carrier leaves a building near Scott Street after delivering mail.

The benches that line the outside of Sightglass Coffee on Divisadero are folded up and locked.

J.P. Kempt Barber Social leaves a note for passersby.

Someone has reminded the bears to keep their distance.

An observer’s opinion has been posted at Haight and Scott streets.

A man plays guitar outside the shuttered Love on Haight store.

Unicorns help.

Two men practice boxing on Cole Street.

Many San Francisco businesses, like Parada 22, offer drinks to go during shelter-in-place.

Rows of chairs inside Parada 22 are a reminder of a lively room full of customers.

A man with his belongings walks down Haight Street.

Two men distance themselves from each other on Cole Street.