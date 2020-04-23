Mission Bay build-up. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

A crane looms over the eastward expanse. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Oracle Park, socially distanced. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

A long moment of stadium silence. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Condo courtyard, manicured and vacant. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Infinite stasis in condo terrace. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Tranquil amenities, waiting for summer. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Mission Bay construction site Photo by Kerim Harmanci

A swirl of construction on hiatus. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Oracle Park Fan Zone and Coca-Cola bottle. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Miniature golf course in repose. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

Ongoing excavation of Mission Rock. Photo by Kerim Harmanci

