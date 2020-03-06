Lowell High School and Presidio Hill School closed Thursday out of precaution regarding exposure to the coronavirus.

The San Francisco Unified School District closed Lowell after learning this afternoon that one of its students’ relatives is being treaded for the virus. It’s unclear whether the relative is one of the two San Francisco residents being treated.

“There is no confirmation that the student has contracted COVID-19 and the student does not have and has not had any symptoms,” Laura Dudnick, a school district spokeswoman, wrote in a press release. “The student is in self-quarantine.”

Lowell will remain closed Friday, Dudnick wrote.

Presidio Hill School, a small private school in Presidio Heights, was also closed Thursday for “environmental cleaning,” according to a letter posted on the school website Wednesday.

“An extended family member in our community (who does spend some time on campus periodically, including this week) was on the Princess Cruise to Mexico that returned to San Francisco on February 21,” Lisa Jeli, the head of school, wrote in the letter.

Jeli is referring to the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is currently being held off the California coast after officials discovered two former passengers of the ship tested positive for the virus after new passengers boarded. One of those people has died, according to news reports. The ship is currently carrying some 3,500 people.

“We understand you may be concerned hearing this news,” Jeli wrote. “While it is not our intention to unnecessarily cause concern or disrupt student learning, we are acting cautiously and in the best interest of our community based on guidance from public health officials including the San Francisco Department of Public Health.”

She said the school will likely reopen Friday.