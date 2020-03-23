The San Francisco-Marin Food Bank will be open Tuesday morning at Cesar Chavez Elementary School and on Thursday at Mission High school, according to the Food Bank.

With more than 100 of its 275 food pantries closing in recent weeks, the Food Bank has expanded to some of the schools where the San Francisco Unified School District is distributing free meals daily. No ID or sign up is required. Show up and walk away with 25-30 pounds of staples, fresh produce, and milk.

The current list for schools in San Francisco:

Monday: Bayview Opera House

Tuesday: Cesar Chavez Elementary

Wednesday: James Denman Middle School

Wednesday: Rosa Parks Elementary

Thursday: Francisco Middle School

Thursday: Mission High School

Thursday: Bessie Carmichael

Friday: Lincoln High School

Friday: APA Visitation Valley

The Food Bank warned that the schedule is subject to change and to check its find food page for the most up-to-date pantry information. We will be updating this page as they add more schools.