When Paloma Trigueros went into her backyard to set up for her sister’s birthday party early one October morning, much to her surprise “it sounded like there was already a party” going on outside.
Just over her fence in the adjacent backyard, Britney Spears’ “Toxic” was on full blast and around a dozen people were doing high-intensity fitness training to the abrasive tune. They were members of the YuBalance Gym at 2860 24th St. near Bryant, that had moved into the building several months before.
Trigueros called over the fence to a woman leading the training, noting that it was 7 a.m. and her son was trying to sleep. The trainer, Trigueros said, argued that what she and the class were doing was perfectly fine.
But it turns out, it wasn’t fine — it was illegal.
After filing a complaint with the Department of Building Inspection in November, Trigueros and her father, Jose, discovered that this YuBalance Gym had not sought nor received permission from the city to use the backyard as a commercial gym. Moreover, the gym — which also has locations in the Sunset and the Richmond — hadn’t pulled a permit to use its indoor space as a gym, either.
The Trigueros family and their neighbors feel that building an outdoor basketball court without seeking community support — which is required — and moving into the building without a permit was brazen and disrespectful to the neighborhood.
“They don’t live here,” Jose Trigueros said. “They just come in, make their money and leave.”
“We have to live here,” Paloma Trigueros agreed. “We don’t work here — we have to sleep here.”
The father and daughter additionally accuse trainers and members of the gym staff of taunting their dogs — and even tormenting them with a high-pitched dog whistle. Most of all, the dogs become distressed when staffers and gym members play basketball. Ballplaying had not stopped even following November’s formal complaint, Trigueros and his daughter say.
Laura Rios, who runs Laura’s Beauty and Barber Shop next door to the gym on 24th Street, shares a backyard with it. She says gym management did not inform her they would be building a basketball court in a shared-use space. Before the court, Rios used the backyard as a place for her autistic son to play.
“They took the whole thing,” she said. She says she asked the gym’s owner, Rory Cox, who gave him permission to build the court: “He didn’t answer me — nothing.”
YuBalance has not returned Mission Local’s messages seeking comment.
After multiple complaints about the gym, the Planning Department in February ordered it to cease outdoor use and gave it 30 days to obtain permits for indoor activities.
But, on Monday, Planning Department spokeswoman Gina Simi said gym management “just informed staff earlier today that they would not be moving forward with the compliance process and plan to cease operations.”
“Our understanding is they aren’t moving forward with the entire gym,” she continued.
Jose Trigueros said he’ll believe it when he sees it. Or, rather, when he doesn’t hear it. “I gotta see it first that they go,” he said. “I don’t believe them — I don’t believe none of it.”
Even if the gym went, Trigueros bemoaned what he felt was an unfair process, accusing the Planning Department of dragging its feet in addressing what was clearly a violation of city code.
“When a homeowner does something wrong — they make you tear it down right away,” he said. “But these guys have been doing something wrong for over a year — and nobody did anything about it.”
Update 12:00 p.m.: Shala Cox, a co-owner of YuBalance, told Mission Local that the gym paired back its backyard hours after neighbors began complaining — and completely stopped using the backyard for classes around December. She and her husband, Rory, did not know they had to seek conditional use authorization from the city to use the backyard. She bemoaned an overly complex planning process and said that, as a small business, YuBalance did not have permit expeditors or lawyers to help them navigate it.
“It was never our intention to do anything illegal,” she said. “We thought we understood the planning code and clearly it’s way more complex than we could understand.”
Cox confirmed that YuBalance will be closing in its space. Without the backyard available for classes, she said, the location was simply too small, and getting authorization to use the backyard area would have been too long and draining on the business. Since they opened on 24th and Harrison six years ago, she said (the gym had since moved), “People have made it clear, we’re part of gentrification — they don’t want a gym on the street.”
“At this point,” she added, “we just want to leave as quietly as possible.”
Adios Rory!
So, running a business is “way more complex” than they could handle, but even if they did the yeoman’s work of figuring out how to legally run their own business it wouldn’t have mattered because “people” have decided they’re gentrifying the neighborhood. Uh…ok? (◔_◔)
Glad to see they’re taking responsibility before taking their ball and going home. LOL.
If the neighbors first complained in November, a resolution in 3 months is pretty quick for a non emergency issue. Not sure what they expected to happen without a complaint. The building department doesn’t have ESP In any case, glad to hear they’re getting some relief.
Wow, what assholes. I’m usually not a fan of yelp, but it seems like this might be a good time to use their site to share some views on these “business practices”.
As a resident of 24th St. my sleep is consistantly disturbed by dogs barking and fireworks but those noises are part of city life. Our community is pushing small businesses out. We need to support small businesses not tear them down.
We need to support small businesses that play by the rules and operate with the proper permits. “Small businesses” that do not operate within the law are cheating the other small businesses who are doing it right.
Adios YubaDubaDoo
I have been a Mission Local reader for a long time and your publication is something I feel I am very aligned to from a values point of view, but also as someone that has been to this gym, I do think it’s worth noting that having a small independently owned gym on 24th is a nice benefit given there are no other options.
The permit stuff is very damning and I would love to know if Mission Local reached out to Yuba to get their side of the story (if there is one) but ultimately I personally feel Yuba contributed socially and economically to this area and am sad to see them leave.
Long time ML reader and Mission Resident
Hi there.
We did reach out to gym management and they did not return our messages prior to publication. We are still interested in what they have to say. But there is only so much nuance with regard to the gym’s actions; you either have the permitting or you don’t.
Best,
JE
Their reply on your facebook post as of 10:50am seems to tell a drastically different side of the story. Didn’t seem like the balanced perspective I have come to expect from Mission Local.
Andre —
We have since spoken with gym management and, sadly, their own story does not appear to be compatible with what they have posted on Facebook.
Our article is accurate. We will update it with their comments. It would have been nice if they had returned our multiple messages sooner.
Best,
JE
The gym seems to believe in the old startup adage, “Better to ask forgiveness than permission.”
Precisely. What a turn of phrase, it would look good on San Francisco’s tombstone.
I guess they were “disrupting” the boutique high-intensity-training space.
Stop the misinformation. You were tipped off my a city official over the weekend and didn’t give the business owners time to respond before publicaiton.
Shame on you.
Sir or madam —
With all due respect, you’re the one trafficking misinformation. We did not find out about this from a city official. We did not find out about this “over the weekend” but quite some time ago. The business owners were given ample time to respond and if and when they belatedly choose to do so, we still welcome their input.
Yours,
JE
Yubalance has been operating on 24th street for over 6 years, they’re not exactly a new business operating without permits.
It’s interesting that you fail to mention that the gym is a small business owned by a woman of color that is being driven out of a neighborhood with liquor stores on every corner, empty storefronts, and very limited options for fitness classes.
I have been a member of the gym for 3 years and have seen how the staff and owners (who all live in SF and many of them in the Mission neighborhood) interact and engage with the community. I personally witnessed an interaction between Paloma and Rory. He listened, apologized, and they seemed to negotiate a compromise.
I find it very hard to believe any staff member would taunt dogs or be anything other than completely professional, especially since there would be 10 witnesses to the interaction during class.
I understand that people are frustrated by noise but we live in a densely populated city, in close quarters, and the noise level is of course higher along a busy business street like 24th St.
This really feels like frustrations being pinned on a convenient scapegoat. The issues will continue. Her dogs will bark. And if they’re anything like mine they’ll bark at the wind, a shadow, or the morning sun.
It’s really sad that a Black owned business is being run out of the neighborhood and and creating yet another empty storefront.
Sir or madam —
The gym was operating on 24th and Harrison and moved to the most recent location a year ago.
It’s sad. But the article is accurate.
Yours,
JE
The question remains: why did this take so long to enforce? You know that if this was in North Beach, Pacific Heights, or any other less diverse neighborhood, that this would have been dealt with swiftly and without delay. The actions here (or lack thereof) clearly demonstrate the Planning Department’s colonial approach to land use policies that pander to white privilege.
When I walked by yesterday, it appears that they are moving to the 1400 or 1500 block of Church Street…i can’t remember the address, but I think they had signs up at Royal Cleaners old location.
I absolutely love YuBalance. It’s shameful that this small business is being chased out of a neighborhood they’ve been a part of for years. I joined them back in 2017 to get in shape prior to my wedding, and have been a loyal customer since. The neighborhood will be worse off without it.
“She bemoaned an overly complex planning process” Waaah. So it was someone else’s fault?
Good Riddance!