Benches and picnic tables were empty this morning in the back of the Ferry Building. A ferry from Sausalito pulled into the gate on the right, but only a few people disembarked.
In a way, it feels like San Francisco is closed and locked right now.
This seagull watched over the pigeons where some of the ferries come in, but Monday morning was quiet, as there are fewer ferries running. The Bay Bridge had only a trickle of cars at rush hour.
A city feeling blue. But the colors will come back.
The halls were empty and most of the shops were closed at the Ferry Building.
A woman in protective gear checks on some of her products at the Ferry Building’s Stonehouse California Olive Oil.
A man with a crutch stops to read something in a dark, empty hallway of the Ferry Building.
This young woman, selling empanadas, was one of the few people working at the Ferry Building.
A reminder to drivers can be seen on the right along the Embarcadero.
Looking up California Street, which had very few cars on it.
A reminder to people that they should not be walking around downtown San Francisco.
The Transamerica Pyramid, surrounded by redwood trees. There only seemed to be a few lights on inside.
The Irish Times, an Irish pub on Sacramento Street, is all boarded up.
There was a line of people wrapped around the corner at the downtown Trader Joe’s, waiting to get in.
The music must go on. These men, stationed on Market Street, played “Here Comes the Sun.”
An empty cable car turnaround at Market and Powell streets.
A woman takes a selfie in her mask on Powell Street.
A lone skateboarder had the Union Square plaza to himself.
A man takes a moment of silence behind a stack of empty chairs in Union Square.
A woman peeks behind the curtain at the shuttered Sir Francis Drake Hotel on Powell Street.
Lori’s Diner, on Sutter Street, is covered with boards.
The empty benches blend in with the city on a gray day along the Embarcadero. There were very few cars for a Monday morning, and only a handful of runners.
The Ferry Building plaza, usually hopping with ferry commuters, tourists and farmers on market day, was empty.
A couple crosses the street near Union Square. A heart with San Francisco painted on it is behind them, at the entrance to the plaza. Our beautiful city looks and feels very different right now, but we’ll get through this.
