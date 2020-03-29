These photos were taken on Sunday, March 29 and Saturday, March 28. There is one from March 22.
Chickens at Rosa Parks Elementary School, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
Fillmore Center Waterfall, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
Margaret S. Hayward Playground, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
Eddy St. just went of Van Ness, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
Friendship court between Fulton and McAllister, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
Eddy Street between Gough and Laguna, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
Turk Street & Filmore, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
Redwood Alley and Franklin, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Courtyard of the Barbara Apartments Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
Ivy at Octavia, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
Jefferson Square Park. March 22, 2020. Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
Friendship at Fulton, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
666 Grove St, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
Fillmore St. just south of Turk, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
Raymond Kimbell Playground (Steiner x O’Farrell). Sunday, March 29, 2020 Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
Photo by Thomas Lee Looking North From Ellis St. (between Gough x Franklin). Sunday, March 29, 2020.
Tavis
Encampment Adjacent to the Oasis Inn ( Gough x Willow). Sunday, March 29, 2020 Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
45 Western Park (Between Laguna and Inca) Sunday, March 29, 2020.Photo by Thomas Lee Tavis
Read us regularly? Please chip in so that we will be around to read regularly. Thank you and stay safe.