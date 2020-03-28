If you are a regular reader – or simply want to support local news – Mission Local could use your help now. Thank you and be well.
About The Author
Molly Oleson
As an art enthusiast, Molly Oleson has taken to exploring the Mission streets where she stumbled upon a homeless artist on Valencia, sipping whiskey, as he painted and chatted with passersby. Having just arrived in the Mission from the Inner Richmond Oleson says, “Coming across an artist wearing jeans, covered in paint, makes me really happy.”
What To Do
Fri 27
Secession Art and Design: Poetry Reading and Live Drawing
March 27 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Apr 02
GLBT History Museum: Tales From the OUTWORDS Archive: Lesser-Known Stories of LGBTQ Activism
April 2 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Apr 03
Verdi Club: The Sun Kings- The Best of The Beatles- Hits and More!!!
April 3 @ 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Apr 03
Public Works: SET w/ Gab Rhome (Anjunadeep, ADID), Culoe De Song (Innervisions) and Pablo Sanchez (Sol Selectas)
April 3 @ 10:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Apr 04
Verdi Club: Ruby Royale: Annual Auction
April 4 @ 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm