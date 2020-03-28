Following the birds down Mission Street.

Most of the small restaurants at one end of Mission Street were closed, but farther down, many were open and had customers.

Peeking into the closed Adelita’s Cake Con Sabores on Mission Street.

A man smokes behind the gate at Tip Top La Casa Del Club Jalisco.

Rico Pan Bakery, on Mission Street, had its doors open for customers.

Many businesses had gates, boards or shutters covering them, but the colors were often eye-catching.

A man leaves Central Drug Store on Mission Street.

There’s always color to be found in the darkest of times.

A woman carries groceries down Mission Street.

Baby’s Eatery was open, and people were coming and going.

A dog stares out a window in the Excelsior.

Hilario Chico, owner of Chico’s Grill, said that although “the city is dead,” he’s staying open for take-out.

The Excelsior Playground was closed, and a sign on the gate noted COVID-19.

A man selling ice cream walks through the streets of the Excelsior, ringing his bell.

A sign in a window encourages passersby to stay well.

Gloves and a mask were spotted off of Mission Street, blowing in the wind.

Shopping carts were flipped over in front of a shuttered business on Mission Street.

Mission Street had a lot of people on it, but many of the Excelsior’s side streets were quiet.

Frida watches over Mission Street in the Excelsior.

Someone sheltering-in-place can be seen resting their feet on the window.

If you are a regular reader – or simply want to support local news – Mission Local could use your help now. Thank you and be well. 