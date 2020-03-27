A sign at an entrance to Lafayette Park reminds visitors to stay six feet apart.

Annica the cat sits on her owner’s lap at Lafayette Park.

Many blinds were drawn at this building in Pacific Heights.

A woman working for the postal service crosses Jackson Street.

There is something beautiful about the repetition of windows with shades and blinds drawn.

Social distancing at its best: Sailing on San Francisco Bay.

A man in a surgical mask and gloves walks past a shuttered Palmer’s Tavern on Fillmore Street.

Two people wait for the bus on Fillmore Street.

This man was installing boards on the windows of businesses along Fillmore Street.

The marquee is empty at the historic Clay Theatre on Fillmore Street.

The reflection of a medical professional can be seen in the curtained windows of the Clay Theatre.

A restaurant across from the Clay Theatre notifies customers that its only open for takeout.

Flowers line the boarded up Veronica Beard boutique.

A man working for Pepperidge Farm said that he’s been putting in 14-hour days. “What’s your favorite kind of cookie?” he asked.

A man sits in the sun at a boarded up restaurant on Fillmore Street.

A small dog awaits to-go customers at Ten-Ichi on Fillmore Street.

Wine Jar leaves a note about the governor’s orders.

The playground was empty at Alta Plaza Park.

A woman admires the city from a hill in Alta Plaza Park.