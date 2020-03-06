Sunday Streets has been canceled.

On Friday March 6th at 4:30pm, Mayor London N. Breed, the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the Department of Emergency Management announced new recommendations for San Francisco to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community. These recommendations include cancelling or postponing non-essential large gatherings and community events. Per the recommendations, Livable City is officially cancelling Sunday Streets Mission on March 8, 2020. Livable City does not currently have information about the ability or timeline for rescheduling the event. We are not able to issue refunds at this time. Keep up to date at www.sfdph.org, by calling 311, and by signing up for the City’s new alert service for official updates: text COVID19SF to 888-777.

City College of San Francisco has been selected to serve as a regional center to provide critical legal services for immigrant students, faculty, and the staff of California community colleges, the college announced this week. The services begin in March at the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area at the College’s Ocean Campus.

The Voss Gallery at 3344 24th St. (at Bartlett) will open. Ingrid V. Wells’ “Sweet Fascination” from 6 to 10 p.m. tonight. The solo exhibition of oil paintings explores the complex nature of girlhood in American pop culture. You can see more of the artwork here.

The Drawing Room will celebrate Women’s History Month in March with an exhibition of more than 100 women artists in its new Annex space, located at 2675 Mission St. The opening reception is Saturday, March 7 from 5 to 9 p.m

Below, Renee DeCarlo talks about some of the pieces.

Of Here From There | De Aquí Desde Allá is the first large-scale public art project by Creativity Explored artists with developmental disabilities. Created in partnership with Ana Teresa Fernández, the immersive installation surrounds visitors with fantastical, large-scale sculptures on which animated and time-lapse videos are projected to reveal the creative process of nearly 50 artists from Creativity Explored.

At the free opening reception on Friday, March 6, from 6 to 9 p.m., the installation will be activated with performances by poet Leticia Hernández Linares, dancer Vanessa Sanchez (La Mezcla), and musician Tommy Guerrero. The performance begins at 7 p.m. The exhibition will be on view through April 26 at SFAI Fort Mason Main Gallery, Pier 2.

And, next week, we’ll have something up about the 33rd annual Women’s show, “Mujeres con Faldas de Serpientes y Talones de Aguila” (Women with snake skirts and eagle heels) that opens next Friday at the Mission Cultural Center for Latino Arts. In the meantime, we visited with curator Dr. Martina Ayala. She’s doing an extraordinary job with almost no budget. For those inclined, donations can be made here.

A call to all artists: SaveArtSpace, a group that transforms billboards into public art for local artists, is holding a city-wide open call for public art in San Francisco with Creative Growth, Creativity Explored, and NIAD. The deadline to submit is March. 31. You can find more information here. Once artists are selected, the billboards will go up in May.

Heads-up: Bow & Arrow Circus Theatre Collective will present “Dark Side of the Circus,” an exhilarating circus adventure choreographed to Pink Floyd’s masterpiece Dark Side of the Moon, all played by a live band. It is directed by Genie Cartier and opens April 3rd at the Dance Mission Theater. Tickets are here.

Openings: Klatch Coffee, a family-owned business out of southern California has opened its eighth location — and first in San Francisco — at 2567 Mission St., near 22nd Street.

Just north near the Gray Area, Palestinian-American artist Chris Gazaleh was painting a new mural for an Italian ice shop that will open soon.

Meanwhile, Mellow, a plant store, has moved into the old FAZE space at San Carlos and 21st Street.

And NAZA, which describes itself as “a protective styling salon that specializes in coily, kinky, Afro-textured hair,” has moved into the old laundromat at 985 Valencia St. It is woman-owned and has a spectacular facade.

Good luck to all. Running Mission Local has given me a new respect for any small businessperson.

