About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Tue 18
The Knockout: Gloria Berry for DCCC – Fundraiser Dance Party
February 18 @ 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tue 18
Roxie Theater: Staff Pick: Gabriel
February 18 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tue 18
Slim’s: Thouxanbanfauni / Teejayx6
February 18 @ 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tue 18
The Chapel: The Frogs w/ Jimmy Flemion and Evan Dando
February 18 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tue 18
Verdi Club: Rob Reich Swings Left at the Woodchopper’s Ball
February 18 @ 9:00 pm - 11:30 pm