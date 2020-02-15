About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Fri 14
The Knockout: DJ What’s His Fuck – Happy Hour at Knockout on Valentines Day
February 14 @ 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Fri 14
18 Reasons: Producer Dinner: Fort Point Beer Company
February 14 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Fri 14
Galería de la Raza: In the Name Of (opening reception)
February 14 @ 6:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 14
ODC Theater: ODC/Dance Unplugged
February 14 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Fri 14
Alley Cat Books and Gallery: Love Songs For Dyslexic Hearts: A Night of Poetry
February 14 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm