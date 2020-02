Juan Gutierrez picks up a ringing phone from inside his family-owned establishment The Sandwich Place. He says,”Taco Bell, how can I help you?” He’s silly, and so are his customers. You can hear them from down the street as they yell for him by his first name. The Sandwich Place has been in business for 41 years. Guitierrez credits his mother for its vitality.

“I got to give credit to my mom because she is the one that’s kept the place up. I work at it. That’s about it.”