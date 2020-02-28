This weekend Dance Mission Theater hosts the second of three weekends for the 16th annual Black Choreographers Festival. Tickets can be purchased here.

Starting February 28 and happening every other month, Precita Eyes presents its new Final Fridays Social evening from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at 2491 24th Street. The evening showcases local artists. This first event features current and former participants of our Urban Youth Arts program, going strong for three decades.

Food and James Beard. The James Beard semifinalists were announced this week and it seems like there are probably fewer Mission names and places recognized this year than others. Can it be that the Mission is no longer an incubator of new food ideas? Congratulations to Trick Dog, which is on the list for outstanding bar program. It should be said that a drink and french fries at Trick Dog comprise one of the finest meals around

Not surprisingly Thomas McNaughton, David Steele and David White from the Ne Timeas Restaurant Group that have produced Trick Dog, Flour + Water, and Central Kitchen, were named in the best restaurateur category, The Morris is contending in the outstanding wine category and eight San Francisco chefs made it to the semifinals for best California chef including Val M. Cantu, from the Mission’s Californios. You can see the full list here.

Interestingly, despite the cockamamie recommendation of an esteemed SF Chef, the pretzels and rose at the Alamo, failed to make it on the list. A wise omission. LC

Also tonight: Abada Capoeira San Francisco is hosting a community gathering tonight from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. to share information about the organization’s goals and needs, and gather input from the community on our events, programs, and related interests. They promise a” festive evening of music, discussion, and of course capoeira.”

Abada’s studio is at 3221 22nd St.